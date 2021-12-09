Adult ESL Classes - Join us for virtual English classes!

Beginner to intermediate level ESL instruction for adult speakers of other native languages. Classes are free and include course materials. Two beginner to intermediate level classes offered weekly. Each class is limited to 10 participants and a waitlist will be available once classes are full. Course materials may be picked up from the Hoover Public Library or emailed to you on a weekly basis. Registration is required and repeat "no shows" may be skipped in future classes. Class times are 10:00am and 6:30pm. For questions, please email Kim at hvrefdesk@hooverlibrary.org. Call 205-444-7840 for more information.