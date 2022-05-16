Adult Learn to Skate

Whether you’re reigniting a childhood passion or just beginning your skating journey, the Pelham Skate School wants everyone to enjoy the magic of skating. The Adult curriculum is for anyone who wishes to improve their skills.

Skaters who complete the Adult 1-6 curriculum can move through our pipeline in figure skating or hockey - or just enjoy a new lifelong skill with new friends recreationally.

The adult curriculum is designed for both beginning and experienced adult skaters who wish to improve their skating skills. Participation in the program will help promote physical fitness and improve balance and coordination while teaching proper skating techniques. This is an exciting program for people who look to skating as an enjoyable part of a fit and healthy lifestyle.

Figure skating is a great recreational sport for fitness, enjoyment, and even competition if you're so minded. Even if you missed the chance to take up this sport when you were young, or you didn't have enough money to do so when you were a child, don't worry––it is fine to start learning it as an adult. This wonderful hobby will keep your body fit and active and you'll get to meet a lot of people with the same passion for the ice. Come skate with us!