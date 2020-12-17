AEIVA Outside the Lines LIVE featuring Gary Chapman

Join us for our last Outside the Lines LIVE Coloring Night with AEIVA for 2020 featuring guest artist and UAB Department of Art and Art History Professor of Painting and Drawing, Gary Chapman, on Thursday, December 17 at 7pm CT / 8pm ET!

Work on your own favorite coloring page, or use one of the ones created by Gary (sent to registrants day-of event).

About the Artist // Gary Chapman, Professor of Painting and Drawing, University of Alabama at Birmingham (MFA, Cranbrook Academy of Art; BA and BS, Berea College)

Chapman has had over 70 solo exhibitions with institutions such as The Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts, The Arts Center of St. Petersburg, FL; University of Cincinnati, University of Georgia, and the Indianapolis Art Center. He has also participated in numerous group and invitational exhibitions with regional, national and international venues.

Chapman was awarded and named a Joan Mitchell CALL Legacy Artist in 2013 and has received numerous grants and fellowships, including a 1996 National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship in Painting from the Southern Arts Federation and a 2002 and 1994 Individual Artist Fellowships from the Alabama State Council on the Arts. His work has been reviewed extensively and is published in over 20 catalogs and books including the 4 Editions of New American Paintings.

13 Paintings by Chapman have been purchased for the collections of ten museums in the southeast region as well as by many corporate and private collections throughout the country.