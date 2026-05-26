Air Layering: Propagating Difficult-To-Root Plants

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Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road, Birmingham, Alabama

Join horticulturist Julia Adams for a hands-on workshop to learn how to propagate plants via air-layering. This method of propagation allows you to multiply difficult-to-root plants during the summer when plants are still in an active growing phase. In this session, you will learn about the science behind air-layering and practice on plants throughout the Japanese Garden.

Members: $40 | Nonmembers: $45

Info

Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road, Birmingham, Alabama
Education & Learning, Home & Garden
2054143950
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