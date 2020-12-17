Alabama Ballet Presents George Balanchine's The Nutcracker®

Alabama Ballet is proud to present George Balanchine's The Nutcracker® as one of only eight companies in the world licensed by The Balanchine Trust to perform this holiday masterpiece. Tchaikovsky's beloved melodies transport the young and young at heart to a magical world where mischievous mice besiege a battalion of toy soldiers, and an onstage blizzard leads to an enchanted Land of Sweets.

Sale Dates and Times:

Public Onsale : Mon, 2 Nov 2020 at 10:00 AM