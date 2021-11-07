ALOB's Birmingham's Next Hot Dog Contest

Do you have Birmingham’s next “Hot” Dog? If so, mark your calendar for Sunday, Nov.7th at Avondale Brewery for this family friendly furry event. The Animal League of Birmingham is ready to crown a new Overall Winner and a People’s Choice for 2021-22. Other categories that will receive awards include: Best Fur –do, Most Talented, Best Team Spirit, Best Dressed, Sassiest Senior, Most Squeezable Puppy, Best Looking Female, Best Looking Male & Cutest Couple (your dog & you). People of all ages have the opportunity to strut their dog across the stage while each dog’s special qualities and favorite activities are shared with the audience. Wonderful prizes from Hollywood Feed will be awarded along with ribbons and trophies and a special Swag Bag for all furry contestants. Black Top Bistro Food Truck and Avondale Burger Co. will be available for lunch as well as some tasty sweet treats to help make the day complete. Of course, Sit Pretty Dog Treats and Dog Brew will be there for “Man’s Best Friend”! Several local rescues will be attending as well as a variety of vendors to help you get a jump on some holiday shopping. Registration is from noon to 1:30pm with the contest starting at 2 pm. Vivienne Claire, Pug Extraordinaire will wow the crowd with her tricks and talents and The Magic City Disco will have the crowd under their spell with their mesmerizing dance moves. The Animal League of Birmingham is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit which raises money for rescues, shelters and needy animals in Birmingham and surrounding areas. Come show your support while enjoying the best show in town!

