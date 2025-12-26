ITALIAN AMERICAN HERITAGE SOCIETY PRESENTS “THAT’S AMORE!” If you’re looking for the perfect Valentine’s celebration, this one is back by popular demand! That’s Amore is an extraordinary Valentine’s Dinner and Dance set against one of the most romantic views in Birmingham.

Enjoy a seated dinner featuring sizzling Italian cuisine, live music, and dancing high atop Red Mountain at The Club (1 Robert S Smith Dr. Birmingham, AL 35209). Matt Scalici will perform Italy’s favorite songs and Mary Jo Fritts (DJ MJ) will spin dance favorites.

Tickets are $75 per person and a table of 10 is $750. A cash bar will be available! Complimentary valet parking, coat check, and giveaways will also be included with your ticket purchase.

An unforgettable Valentine’s night filled with great food, music, and romance—That’s Amore!

For additional information, reach out to Deanna Cataldo Hamrick dgoins22@aol.com 205-910-7625

The Italian American Heritage Society of Birmingham, AL is a 501c3 non-profit organization whose mission is to encourage, promote and preserve Italian culture and heritage.