Animal Adoption Event
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Stop by the Hoover Library to meet your new furry best friend! TARA, the Greater Birmingham Humane Society's mobile adoption RV, will be parked in the library parking lot with adorable, adoptable dogs. If you’d like to meet one of our friends looking for furever homes, come see us! LOCATION: Hoover Library Parking Lot
