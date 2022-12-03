Animal Tales: Holiday Safari
Heardmont Park 5452 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
No registration required. All ages.
Animals Tales is back with Holiday Safari! Be prepared to get up close and personal with animals from all over the world.
This program is brought to you by the North Shelby Library and will be held at the Mary Ellen Estes Senior Community Center located across the street from the library at Heardmont Park. Contact North Shelby Library Children's Services if you have any questions.
