Another River to Cross - The Alabama Indian - From Tommy V. Wier, producer/director of Direct Action. 2:00pm - 3:30pm, Hoover Public Library MOVIE

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

Premiering on APT. This film explores archival evidence of indigenous peoples, the pivotal Creek War of the early 1800s and the traditions that connect all Alabamians.

www.anotherrivertocrossfilm.com

events, Library
