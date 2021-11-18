Anthony Trionfo and Albert Cano Smit

Anthony Trionfo, flutist

Albert Cano Smit, pianist

Flutist Anthony Trionfo was recently praised as a “breezily virtuosic flutist” by the New York Times after his New York concerto debut with a performance of the Ibert Flute Concerto with the Orchestra of Saint Luke’s under the baton of Teddy Abrahms in May 2019.

Spanish/Dutch pianist Albert Cano Smit won First Prize at the 2019 Young Concert Artists International Auditions, and will make his New York debut at Merkin Concert Hall and his Washington, DC debut at the Kennedy Center. Performing together, these talented Young Concert Artists represent the bright future of classical music.