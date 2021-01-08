Arrgh Matey! Parents Night Out

Who is ready for a #ParentsNightOut !!

We are planning our first Night out for 2021!!!@Pinspiration Birmingham.

Y0u Arrgh invited to our studio on 1/8/2021 from 6-8pm

Friday January 8th 6-8pm

Space will be limited so reserve your spot today!

Pirate CRAFTS!!! PIZZA!!! and Tons of FUN!!

Ages: School age children

*Registration information will be sent after reserving your spot.