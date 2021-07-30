Artist Talk with Mary Laube HPL Galleries: Artist Talk Series

Meet artist and educator Mary Laube in this Zoom artist talk. Mary will discuss and share her artwork in this prerecorded virtual event.

This event will be released and will be continually available on our social media platforms.

HPL Galleries on Instagram

HPL Galleries on Youtube

The Library Theatre on Facebook

AGE GROUP: | All Ages |

Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7888 for more information.