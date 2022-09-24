ArtPlay Presents Alice's Even Bigger Tea Party
Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th Avenue South Birmingham, AL 35294 , Birmingham, Alabama
Curiouser and curiouser is the world of Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland. Join our amazing cast of characters as we explore the MAD world of the Mad Hatter, the frenzied life of the White Rabbit and the headstrong diva that is the Queen of Hearts. Alice has a lot of questions and a Wonderland to discover.
