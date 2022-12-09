ArtPlay Presents: Holiday Open House
ArtPlay 1006 19th St S 1006 19th St S, Birmingham, Alabama 35205
Join ArtPlay for a merry and bright Holiday Open House! Sip hot chocolate while you listen to holiday music. Create something special that you can gift to your favorite person. Come in from the cold and celebrate all the holidays with us at ArtPlay. Stick around for the announcement of our summer camp musical theatre shows. Put on your favorite holiday sweater, and let’s celebrate the arts!
This event is free and open to the public.