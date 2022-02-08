ASC + BJCC Presents: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Celebrating over 60 years of unparalleled artistry, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater never fails to remind us of the power of dance to bring people together. These dancers dazzle with their trademark technical brilliance and passionate energy and bring audiences to their feet at every performance. The ground-breaking, forward-thinking company returns with new and classic works, including founder Alvin Ailey’s masterpiece Revelations, the “Ailey gift that somehow keeps on giving” (The New York Times).

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater grew from a now-fabled performance in March 1958 at the 92nd Street Y in New York City. Led by American dance icon Alvin Ailey and a group of young African-American modern dancers, that performance changed forever the perception of American dance. Engage your emotions when Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns with works that touch on timely topics. This past July, the documentary, “Ailey” was released sharing with viewers a feeling about Alvin Ailey: how grace and eloquence, fire and obsession merged within him.