ASC Presents: Chris Thile

Chris’ newest album, “Laysongs,” was released in June 2021. This is his first truly solo album: It’s just Thile, his voice, and his mandolin, on a set of nine new tracks, combining original songs with three wisely chosen covers that contextualize and banter with his ideas.

Grammy award winner and MacArthur Fellow Chris Thile, a member of Punch Brothers and Nickel Creek, and now the host of Live from Here, is a mandolin virtuoso, composer and vocalist. With his broad outlook that encompasses classical, rock, jazz and bluegrass, Thile transcends the borders of conventional genres, creating a distinctly American canon and a new musical aesthetic for performers and audiences alike.