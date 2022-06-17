ASC Presents: Gregory Porter

Gregory Porter rose to acclaim in the 2010s with his earthy, cross-pollinated brand of jazz, soul, and gospel. Porter has earned favorable comparisons to his idols Nat King Cole, Donny Hathaway and Stevie Wonder. He announced his arrival by picking up a Grammy nomination for his 2010 debut, Water. After signing to Blue Note, he gained even wider notice for his third album, 2013’s Liquid Spirit, which hit No. 2 spot on the jazz charts and won the Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Album.