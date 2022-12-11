ASC Presents Punch Brothers and Béla Fleck: My Bluegrass Heart

Punch Brothers have built their sound on a platform of virtuosic instrumentalism and dazzling arrangements. Formed in the late 2000s after the dissolution of mandolinist Chris Thile’s former band, Nickel Creek, Punch Brothers’ amalgam of bluegrass energy, classical complexity, and jazzy improvisation was immediately apparent. Over the last four decades, Béla Fleck has gone boldly where no banjo player has gone before, a musical journey that has earned him 15 Grammy Awards in nine different fields, Béla returns with his first bluegrass tour in 24 years, My Bluegrass Heart.

My Bluegrass Heart is a homecoming in sound and features Béla Fleck has taken banjo playing to some very unlikely places – and some legendary musicians will be joining Béla on stage!