ASC Presents: Taj Express: Bollywood Jukebox

After two blockbuster seasons in North America, Taj Express returns to the Jemison Concert Hall with a brand-new show: “Bollywood Jukebox.”

Taj Express: Bollywood Jukebox explodes with the sounds of India and Bollywood, featuring vibrant and expressive hits of the genre with a unique mix of the traditional, classic, modern, disco, and retro formats that have been entertaining billions for generations.

The music bridges Bollywood’s chartbuster classics with New Age compositions and includes hit numbers for all age groups backed by a colorful and unique company of performers and musicians.

This big-hearted Bollywood Razzle Dazzle with an exceptionally talented cast, mesmerizing costumes, joyful choreography, thrilling live music, and raw infectious energy takes audiences on a live cinematic journey through modern Bollywood culture and society.

This event is suitable for all ages.

