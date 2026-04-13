Autism Support of Alabama Walks For Autism

Get ready to lace up your sneakers and join the fun! Autism Support of Alabama (ASA) is throwing a Walk for Autism on Saturday, April 25th, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Inverness Elementary School. It's your chance to be part of something amazing, celebrating Autism Acceptance Month and making a real difference for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and their families right here in Alabama.

Imagine a morning filled with good vibes, a scenic walk, and a whole bunch of family-friendly activities! We're talking live music to get you grooving, yummy food and drinks to keep you energized, and a resource fair packed with helpful info and support.

Wanna be a part of the fun? Sign up online at https://autism-alabama.org/walk-for-autism-al/. It's just $30 for adults and $20 for kids 10 and under, and every penny goes straight to ASA's incredible programs and services. These programs are lifelines for families across the state, providing support, education, and advocacy.

ASA isn't just any non-profit; they're the champions for Alabama's autism community. They're the ones making things happen with family support networks, educational workshops, scholarships, Connect Groups, and even cool stuff like Autism Sensory Kits for first responders. Plus, their Autism Friendly Alabama initiative is all about creating welcoming spaces for everyone.

By joining the Walk for Autism, you're not just taking a stroll; you're becoming part of a movement. You're helping ASA spread awareness, acceptance, and inclusivity – because everyone deserves to feel supported. And with autism affecting 1 in 36 kids, your support matters more than ever.

So, come on down on April 25th! Let's walk, laugh, and make a difference together. Want to learn more about ASA? Head over to https://autism-alabama.org/, give them a call at 1-877-4AUTISM, or shoot them an email at info@autism-alabama.org. Let's make this Walk for Autism one to remember!