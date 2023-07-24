No Bake Baking Summer Camp 9-12:00

This no bake class is just plain fun as we’ll make a variety of different recipes to enjoy as everyone learns the importance of following a recipe and making their foods look fun and delicious. We’ll also play games, make crafts, and enjoy a little gymnastics but no experience is needed. Ages 4-12 girls and boys welcome. Let's make yummy food and eat it too! We're sure to make some fabulous memories and learn some important life skills along the way. New experiences is just part of our summer camp fun! Each camper will bring a morning snack and take home souvenirs each day.