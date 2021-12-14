Basic Excel (2 Parts)

This class is designed to introduce new users to Microsoft Excel, a spreadsheet application. It covers an introduction to the application and how to perform common tasks through the use of menus and tool bars. The class includes a demonstration of the application and its basic features, along with guidance on how to use the ribbon interface. Includes step-by-step instructions on how to create and edit spreadsheets. The class is free of charge and designed for library patrons who are new to Microsoft Excel. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7747 for more information. LOCATION: Training Center