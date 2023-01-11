Basic Excel (2 Parts)

Class introduces users to the basics of Microsoft Excel, a spreadsheet application.

This class is designed to introduce new users to Microsoft Excel, a spreadsheet application. It covers an introduction to the application and how to perform common tasks through the use of menus and tool bars. The class includes a demonstration of the application and its basic features, along with guidance on how to use the ribbon interface. Includes step-by-step instructions on how to create and edit spreadsheets. The class is free of charge and designed for library patrons who are new to Microsoft Excel.