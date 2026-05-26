Become a Rower at Lake Purdy!

Rowing is a superb aerobic and resistance workout using all of the body’s major muscle groups, a fantastic way to enjoy the great outdoors, and a low-impact activity that you can learn and enjoy at any age – for fun, fitness, and/or competition, for the rest of your life!

This 6-session class is for adults who are serious about learning to row and who intend to join the rowing club upon completion. Two classes: June 6-16 OR July 11-21; Saturdays & Sundays 8-10am and Tuesdays 6-8pm. You must attend all 6 sessions to graduate.

Seats are limited, so you must sign up in advance at lakepurdyrowing.org/ltr. Adults only, ages 19 to 80+ $275 tuition.

Lake Purdy Rowing Association is an all-volunteer 501c3 dedicated to promoting the sport of rowing in the Greater Birmingham area.