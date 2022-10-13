A Beginner’s Journey into Rhythm with John Scalici

An exciting, hands-on, interactive, rhythm experience. No Prior musical experience necessary What You will Learn: —Basic hand drum technique —How to vocalize rhythms for deeper retention —Special techniques to unlock your body’s natural rhythm —Basic, simple drumming patterns you can play with alone or with others —Tips to help boost your creativity Drums are provided (or bring your own) Ages 16 and older Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7800 for more information. LOCATION: The Library Theatre