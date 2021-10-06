Beginners Guide to Journaling: Learn to Journal

Session One: Getting Started

Do you want to organize your thoughts and time in a fun and creative way? If so, you will love our Learn to Journal program. This will be a 4 week course where we will work on different layouts and art projects. Supplies will be provided, but if you already journal, feel free to bring your favorite items for us to be inspired by. Session one: Getting Started will focus on what kind of journal do you want to have and how to create a monthly spread. Session one will meet in the Nonfiction Reference Room from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM. Call 205-444-7840 for more information. Reservations required.