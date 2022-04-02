The Best Buddies Friendship Walk (BBFW) is the number one walk in the country raising awareness and funds to support individuals with all levels of intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

Register as a walker for a specific team or start your own! Build your personal BBFW online page and be sure to add pictures. Share your story;

tell your visitors why you are walking and why they should join your team.

Invite everyone you know to join you at BBFW. Get the word out by sending e-mails, handing out flyers and of course social media!

Ask for donations from friends, family, and coworkers. You can utilize your personal fundraising page to accept donations, track funds raised, and send e-mails. Tweet or update your status with a message that links to your site.

Don’t forget many employers offer matching funds programs. Your $50 donation could turn into $100! Inquire at your workplace and remind supporters about matching gifts. Join in on the day-of festivities, have fun and remember that friendship is what BBFW is all about. Don’t miss the post-walk celebration with entertainment, food, and fun!

Donate your time to Best Buddies and become a volunteer for the day of the event.

BESTBUDDIES® Programs

One-To-One Friendships

Builds friendships between people with and without IDD, offering social mentoring while improving the quality of life and level of inclusion for a population that is often isolated and excluded.

BESTBUDDIES ® Middle Schools, HighSchools, Colleges and Citizens - Creates an inclusive community for students and adults with IDD, helping them become socially integrated with their peers at every age.

e-BUDDIES ® - Offers an e-mail program, in which a participant with IDD communicates online with a friend without IDD.

Integrated Employment

Secures jobs for people with IDD, allowing them to earn an income, pay taxes, and continuously and independently support themselves.

BESTBUDDIES ® Jobs - Matches skilled, qualified individuals with IDD with businesses seeking enthusiastic and dedicated employees. Through the Jobs program, Best Buddies develops partnerships with employers, assists with the hiring process and provides ongoing support to the employee and employer. An estimated 81% of adults (18+) with developmental disabilities do not have a paid job in the community. The Best Buddies Jobs program strives to place participants with IDD in supported employment, with the potential to receive benefits and earn a total income upwards of $900K over 30 years. In turn, these individuals will contribute$153K in taxes back into the economy, rather than receive nearly $895K in FederalSSI and Medicaid benefits during that time period.

Leadership Development

Educates and empowers people with and without IDD to become leaders, public speakers and advocates.

BESTBUDDIES ® Ambassadors - Offers people with IDD the opportunity to gain the public speaking skills, self-esteem and confidence needed to successfully advocate for themselves, their peers and Best Buddies in communities, workplaces and government.

BESTBUDDIES ® Promoters - Empowers youth to become advocates for people with IDD and help open new Best Buddies chapters and programs by organizing special events that promote awareness to the disability rights movement.

Inclusive Living

Provides an integrated experience in which people with and without IDD are active, contributing citizens – living independently in a dynamic environment where they can learn, grow, and thrive.