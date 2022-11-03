Beyond Words Book Club: The Wife Upstairs by Rachel Hawkins

Delve deeper into your love of literature by sharing it with others. Meet Jane. Newly arrived to Birmingham, Alabama, Jane is a broke dog-walker in Thornfield Estates––a gated community full of McMansions, shiny SUVs, and bored housewives. The kind of place where no one will notice if Jane lifts the discarded tchotchkes and jewelry off the side tables of her well-heeled clients. Where no one will think to ask if Jane is her real name. But her luck changes when she meets Eddie Rochester. Register to attend virtually, or click here to join on the day of the event: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81540341453?pwd=Wi9KZGpEOWxaTlJ2eUd4ZUNUSWdzUT09#success Registration is not required to attend in person. Visit hooverlibrary.org to register in person or online. Call 205-444-7820 for more information. LOCATION: Adult Program Room, Zoom Room 2 LOCATION: Adult Program Room, Zoom Room 2