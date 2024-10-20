Birmingham Botanical Garden’s Grand Opening of The Stumpery

The Birmingham Fern Society (BFS) maintains the Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ Fern Glade. This year the members spent 10 months creating the only Stumpery in the Southeast. A stumpery is a collection of tree trunks and stumps arranged in such a way as to complement vast plantings of ferns and mosses, and accented by companion plants.

