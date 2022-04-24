THE BIRMINGHAM BOYS CHOIR with SEAN OF THE SOUTH

The Birmingham Boys Choir is pleased to welcome “Sean of the South” to our fair city and even more excited about this opportunity to feature him as our guest artist in this collaborative concert at the Hoover Library! The Birmingham Boys Choir is a non-profit, civic organization built with the purpose of providing high quality choral/vocal/personal training for boys in the greater Birmingham area. Incorporated in 1973, the BBC currently has a membership of 130+ boys ages 8-18. The repertory will include story and song from the classical genre, folksongs and jazz to traditional literature all built around love of country, heritage, family, friends and God. The Birmingham Boys Choir is proud to represent our city in concerts both local, nationally and internationally. Tickets $25 plus $3 fee To purchase, visit: https://www.hooverlibrary.org/thelibrarytheatre/special-events For more information, call 205-444-7888.