Birmingham Restaurant Week’s Wine-O-Logy

Get ready for a POURfect night! Put your wine skills to the test at Birmingham Restaurant Week’s (BRW) signature Wine-O-logy event! Happening Tuesday, July 26 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., guests can explore their palette through this wine flight tasting event featuring five wine samples provided by United-Johnson Brothers of Alabama and five delicious hors d’oeuvre pairings from Sysco Foods. After the tasting, each guest will receive a complimentary glass of their favorite wine from the offering.

This is a must-attend event taking place at Birmingham Botanical Gardens and The Gardens Cafe by Kathy G, one of Birmingham’s most beautiful venues! The event will span throughout the gardens and inside the cafe. Single advanced-purchased tickets are $25. A limited number of walk-up tickets will be available at the door for $30 each. Purchase tickets at www.bhamrestaurantweek.com/events.

BRW 2022 - Summer Edition presented by Spire will take place Thursday, July 21 through Saturday, July 30. Hungry for more information? Visit www.bhamrestaurantweek.com to see participating locations, special menus and more!