Birmingham Restaurant Week’s Wineology

Get schooled on wine and food pairings at Birmingham Restaurant Week's (BRW) Wineology event! Calling all wine connoisseurs! Sip, savor and continue the yum even after BRW at its signature Wineology event! Happening Tuesday, February 7 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., guests can explore their palette through this wine flight tasting event featuring five wine samples provided by United-Johnson Brothers of Alabama and five delicious hors d’oeuvre pairings from Sysco Foods. After the tasting, each guest will receive a complimentary glass of their favorite wine from the offering. This is a must-attend event taking place at Avenue D Events, one of Birmingham’s newest event spaces!

Tickets are $25 each in advance. This event will sell out, so get your tickets ASAP! Purchase tickets at www.bhamrestaurantweek.com/events.

Birmingham Restaurant Week 2023 presented by Spire will take place Thursday, January 26 through Saturday, February 4. Participating restaurants will offer special breakfast, lunch and dinner menus, offering 2, 3 and 4-course meals. Hungry for more information? Visit www.bhamrestaurantweek.com!