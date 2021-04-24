Birmingham Walking Tour Series: Five Points

Vulcan Park and Museum 1701 Valley View Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35209

One of the most diverse places in the state, Five Points South is truly a walkable neighborhood that focuses on livability.

One of the most diverse places in the state, Five Points South is truly a walkable neighborhood that focuses on livability. The Five Points Alliance has worked to create a family-friendly atmosphere while highlighting the neighborhood's history and charm.

Registration is $25 for Vulcan Park and Museum members and $40 for non-members. Space is limited and advanced registration is required.

Huge thanks to the Caring Foundation of Blue Cross Blue Shield, Spire and Protective Life Corporation for making this event possible.

