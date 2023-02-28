Black History Art with Mr. P!
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Mr. P Art presents! Explore the ways quilting has preserved Black culture throughout history with an interactive art project! Grades 3-4. Registration required. Registration opens Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Visit hooverlibrary.org to register, or call 205-444-7830 for more information. LOCATION: Youth Program Room
Info
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
events, Kids & Family, Library