Black History Art with Mr. P!

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

Mr. P Art presents! Explore the ways quilting has preserved Black culture throughout history with an interactive art project! Grades 3-4. Registration required. Registration opens Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Visit hooverlibrary.org to register, or call 205-444-7830 for more information. LOCATION: Youth Program Room

205-444-7830
