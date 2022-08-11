Blue Star Salute Meeting
Chelsea Community Center 11101 Hwy 47, Chelsea, Alabama 35043
Join us for the next regular meeting of the Blue Star Salute Foundation which is scheduled for Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 2:30 pm at the Chelsea Community Center which is located at 11101 Hwy 47, Chelsea, AL 35043.
We will be developing plans for honoring our active duty military, our veterans, and our fallen heroes at events across the State of Alabama for the remainder of the year.
