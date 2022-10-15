Book Fair at Sara Beth's Gymnasts

This exciting book fair is for all ages.

We offer a great variety of bright and fun books for toddlers, fun and interesting books for elementary and middle school, novels and popular topics for teens, and recipe books and good reads for adults along with cool bookmarks, pencils, pens, highlighters, erasers, and other fun things. Come check us out!

We host this book fair not only to serve our community but for those who are not enrolled in a public school where book fairs may be available. Homeschool families, toddlers, and grandparents along with anyone else are welcome to shop!

We invite you all to give your children and yourselves the gift of reading. Let's nurture our minds and give one of the best gifts they can receive.

Join us October 15th 10:00-1:00 and shop while enjoying the fun Chelsea Village Fall Festival and then special times throughout the following week.

Stock up for birthdays, Christmas, other holidays, trips, and rewards.

Facebook Event: https://fb.me/e/2Byiu7eIa

Visit SaraBethsGymnasts.com/Events.