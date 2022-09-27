Breakfast with the Doc at Ascension St. Vincent’s One Nineteen

Join Dr. Allison Chappell, physician with Ascension St. Vincent’s Primary Care Greystone Village, as she discusses health for all ages and prevention of chronic diseases.

Many chronic diseases, such as high blood pressure, cancer, heart disease, diabetes, heart disease and osteoporosis are caused by key risk behaviors. By making healthy choices, you can manage or reduce your risk and improve your quality of life.

Dr. Chappell has a special interest in preventive medicine, health/advocacy emphasizing overall health, including physical, mental and emotional health.

Bring your questions and enjoy a light breakfast. This event is free, but please call to register at 205-408-6550 by September 25.