Briarwood Ballet and Birmingham Boys Choir Joint Concert

Briarwood Presbyterian Church 2200 Briarwood Way, Birmingham, Alabama 35243

We are excited to announce the first concert of our 2024-25 season! “God, Shed Your Grace” is a collaboration between Birmingham Boys Choir and Ballet Exaltation and will feature “Still Waters” by @kevin_jenkins_choreographer

Don’t miss out on this breathtaking collaboration between song and dance! Tickets will go on sale Monday, August 12th.

Info

