Briarwood Ballet and Birmingham Boys Choir Joint Concert
to
Briarwood Presbyterian Church 2200 Briarwood Way, Birmingham, Alabama 35243
We are excited to announce the first concert of our 2024-25 season! “God, Shed Your Grace” is a collaboration between Birmingham Boys Choir and Ballet Exaltation and will feature “Still Waters” by @kevin_jenkins_choreographer
Don’t miss out on this breathtaking collaboration between song and dance! Tickets will go on sale Monday, August 12th.
Info
Briarwood Presbyterian Church 2200 Briarwood Way, Birmingham, Alabama 35243
Concerts & Live Music, Dance, events, Music