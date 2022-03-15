Bridgerton Bingo

Show off your knowledge of ton gossip before Season 2 drops! You are cordially invited to test your knowledge of all things Bridgerton in a game of bingo that promises to be ever so diverting. Anything from the page or screen concerning that notorious Season of 1813 is fair game. Lady Whistledown might even dish out a little tea on what's to come in Season 2... Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information. LOCATION: East 59 Event Room