The Buddy Big Top Carnival Inclusive Playdate

The Buddy Big Top Carnival is a free play event where children with and without disabilities experience carnival activities together as buddies. Every child is matched with a small buddy group and a trained Inclusion Captain. The event includes adaptive activity stations from the Lakeshore Foundation, a sensory room, one-on-one aides, and a free catered meal. Hosted by The Wildflower Alliance — because every kid deserves to be in the middle of the fun, not watching from the edge of it.