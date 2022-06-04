Bump N Grind - 28th Annual

This is the longest running mountain bike race in the state and one of the oldest consecutive mountain bikes in the nation.

Bump N’ Grind is the the longest-running mountain bike race in Alabama, the oldest continuous bike race in

Alabama, and one of the most well-known, longest-running mountain bike races in the southeastern United

States. It draws racers from across Alabama and the region, and usually has between 300 and 500 individual

racers — all typically accompanied by family, friends, pets, and significant others. Even under strict COVID

guidelines BNG drew over 300 racers of all ages — from kids as young as 5 to Masters racers in their 70s!

A typical BNG race weekend brings over 5000 people to Oak Mountain!

BNG showcases Alabama’s largest and most beautiful state park using the incredible single track trail system at

Oak Mountain. Riders of all ages go deep into the woods, ride rugged hand-built trails, and race against the top

competition at their levels.

This year BUMP is bringing back the spectator friendly and action packed Short Track MTB event which will test riders limits around a less than 1 mile course. Racers will cycle multiple laps around Race Central at the South Trailhead which is where all the action will be centralized for the weekend! Plenty of great sponsors will be on board, as a non profit, BUMP is always looking for support as it is the sole organization to maintain and build the trails we all enjoy at Oak Mountain and other local parks.

The Omnium: Racers completing the Short Track and Cross-Country will be scored and awarded for results in an Omnium category, recognizing the best all-around racers of the weekend in each category. Racers are not required to complete the Super D to be scored in the Omnium, but points will count towards the Omnium results.

Short Track: 25 minutes of full-throttle short-track racing on a high-speed spectator-friendly course close to the Race Central.

Super D: An enduro-length timed downhill run, top to bottom, through Blood Rock. https://www.trailforks.com/ridelog/planner/view/298871/

Air D: A shuttled and timed downhill run on our signature Flow-DH trail, Lightning. https://www.trailforks.com/ridelog/planner/view/298867/

Cross Country: The one and only… a 21-mile epic with big climbs, big descents, hand-cut single-track, a pristine new section of trail, and longer, faster, bigger descent off the top of the mountain. https://www.trailforks.com/ridelog/planner/view/298118/

Kids Races: The Hammies will be hosting kid-specific races at the South Trailhead so your whole family can enjoy the fun! https://thehammies.com