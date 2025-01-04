Calligraphy Class: Scherenschnitte

Learn the art of paper cutting. Registration required.

Scherenschnitte, scissor cutting in German, is a 16th century art tradition that originated in Germany and Switzerland. Taught once again by our guild president, professional calligrapher Deb Warnat of Deb Warnat Designs, this class is always a favorite, especially as Valentine’s Day nears. Learn about the beautiful symmetry and design as Deb relates it to the art of calligraphy.

This class is presented by the Birmingham Calligraphy Guild (BCG) and sponsored by the Hoover Public Library. Registration and supplies for your first class are free.

The BCG and HPL ask that you join the Guild for subsequent classes to allow more patrons the opportunity to attend. Annual dues are $25.

Must be 18 yrs or older to attend all calligraphy classes.

Birmingham Calligraphy Guild

Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7888 for more information.

Location: Fitzgerald & Shakespeare Rooms