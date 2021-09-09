I Can Make That: Upcycled Desk Organizers

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

Do you ever find yourself scrolling through Pinterest and think: "I could make that!" Is your desk drawer starting to look more like the junk drawer?

Join us offsite at East 59's new Lee Branch location to upcycle common household items into a cute organizer for your desk or craft room.

Registration is required and supplies will be provided for all attendees. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7800 for more information.

AGE GROUP: Adults

LOCATION: East 59 Café - Lee Branch

East 59 Meeting Room

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Library
205-444-7800
to
Google Calendar - I Can Make That: Upcycled Desk Organizers - 2021-09-09 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - I Can Make That: Upcycled Desk Organizers - 2021-09-09 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - I Can Make That: Upcycled Desk Organizers - 2021-09-09 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - I Can Make That: Upcycled Desk Organizers - 2021-09-09 18:00:00 ical