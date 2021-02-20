Cat-n-Bird University: Sip & Shoot Photography Class

We are so excited to offer this Intro to Photography class to help you learn your camera better! By the end of the class, our goal is that you will be more confident in manual setting and ready to capture quality photos of your family and friends.

Class will be taught by local family and wedding photographer Jessica Haywald. She will cover topics including aperture, ISO, shutter speed, DOF as well as tip and tricks for lighting and posing.

You will only need to bring your SLR camera/lens, fully charged battery, SD/SF card, user manual, notepad/pen, and willingness to have fun!

Cost for this 3 hr class is $75 and includes 1 glass of wine.

Seats are very limited to allow for more individual attention as well as social distancing