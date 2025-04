Celebrate Hoover Day 2025

Join Us for a Day of Fun at Hoover's Annual City-Wide Celebration at Veterans Park!

๐ŸŽ‰Free & Open to the Public!

Get ready for a fantastic day filled with excitement, entertainment, and community spirit. Thereโ€™s something for everyone:

๐ŸŽ Giant 10-Foot Apple Pie โ€“ A sweet slice of tradition

๐ŸŽถ Live Music by More Cowbell โ€“ Rock out with a local favorite

๐Ÿ” Food Trucks โ€“ Delicious eats for every craving

๐ŸŽก Carnival Rides & Inflatables โ€“ Thrills for all ages

๐Ÿš€ Euro Bungee โ€“ Bounce to new heights

๐Ÿ Petting Zoo & Pony Rides โ€“ Perfect for the little ones

๐Ÿš“ Hoover Police & Fire Vehicles โ€“ Explore up close!

๐Ÿ›๏ธ Local Vendor Tent โ€“ Free goodies and giveaways from area businesses

๐Ÿ—‘๏ธ Document Shredding by Gone for Good โ€“ Keep your info safe

Bring your family, invite your friends, and donโ€™t miss out on one of the biggest community events of the year!