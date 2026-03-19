Celebrate Hoover Day 2026

Hoover’s biggest community celebration is back — and everyone is invited!

Join thousands of families, friends, and visitors from across the Hoover area and beyond for Celebrate Hoover Day, a free, city-wide festival packed with fun, food, and entertainment for all ages. Every year thousands of people gather at beautiful Veterans Park for an unforgettable afternoon celebrating the spirit of Hoover.

Whether you’re a longtime resident or visiting for the first time, this is the perfect day to experience the energy, hospitality, and community that make Hoover such a special place.

Bring the kids, invite your friends, and spend the day enjoying everything from carnival rides to live entertainment — and don’t miss one of the most delicious traditions of the day…

🥧 The Giant 10-Foot Apple Pie — served with ice cream!