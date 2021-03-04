Celebrate National Cereal Day!
to
North Shelby Library 5521 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
6th-12th graders are invited to celebrate National Cereal Day (March 7) a little early by participating in a taste test via Zoom. How do generics stack up against name brands? Do those snack food cereals taste like the originals? Find out with us!
Tasting kits will be available to pick up starting Feb. 24.
Info
North Shelby Library 5521 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
Entertainment, events, Food & Drink, Library