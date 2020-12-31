Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Vino Dine-in or To-Go

Vino, Birmingham’s premier Italian-Mediterranean restaurant, is inviting guests to ring in the new year with its New Year’s Eve package for two, available for dine-in or to-go.

The $100 celebratory dinner features a three-course meal for two people, a bottle of Lamberti Prosecco and party favors included for those choosing to celebrate at home. The 2020 Vino New Year’s Eve Menu includes a Hummus & Fresh Cut Veggies Platter as the starter, main courses including Grilled Salmon & Asparagus Caprese and Chicken & Artichoke Spinach Penne Bowl, and for dessert, Vino Apple Fritters and Moscato-Infused, Chocolate-Covered Strawberries.

Cocktail kits featuring everything needed to make a gluten-free Tito’s Handmade Vodka martini for two, including the Chilton County Strawberry mix and liquor, are available for $25. Bottles of wine will also be available for an additional charge. Vino’s regular menu will be available upon request for dine-in or to-go.

In compliance with CDC guidelines, the restaurant will be open at half capacity and guests will be seated at tables six feet apart. Vino’s new high-powered heaters allow for patio dining along with the restaurant’s enclosed patio with insulated patio walls added for the winter - providing 95 percent enclosure. The restaurant has also installed new COVID-19 filters along with new medical grade filters in the HVAC system - more measures to ensure the health and safety of guests and staff. Masks are required unless eating or drinking. In order to provide contactless menus, QR codes featuring the digital menu are placed at each table. Hand sanitizer is also placed at all tables for guests.

Make your reservation or order the take-home package now by calling (205) 870-8404.