Celebrate Valentine's Day Weekend with Perry's Steakhouse & Grille's Dine-in and To-Go Specials

WHEN: Feb. 12 -14

WHERE: 4 Perimeter Park S., Birmingham, AL 35243

RESERVATIONS: www.perryssteakhouse.com or call 205-968-1597

All you need is a little love and Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille for a Rare and Well Done® experience this Valentine’s weekend. Patrons are invited to celebrate Valentine’s Day with various Perry’s specials that are available for dine-in or to-go. Celebrate with a Perry’s Valentine Candlelight Filet Mignon Roast Dinner for Two, the Valentine’s Day 3-Course Prix-Fixe Dinner and special pricing on Perry’s red blend wine, Big Red, while you dine-in.

Perry’s Valentine Candlelight Filet Mignon Roast Dinner for two is available to-go only from 11 a.m. to close on Thursday, Feb. 11 through Sunday, Feb. 14 and is $99 per couple (a $192 value). The special dinner includes two individual salads, a 12-oz. Filet Mignon Roast for two and two steamed 4-oz. lobster tails as the entree, two sides, homemade bread and six Chocolate-Dipped Strawberry Kisses for dessert, as well as rose petals and votive candle with holder. Patrons must pre-order at least six hours in advance.

On Sunday, Feb. 14, Perry’s 3-Course Prix Fixe Valentine’s Day Menu is available for dine-in from 4 p.m. to close and available to-go from 11 a.m. to close. Reservations for 5:30 p.m. or earlier are $60 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations for 5:45 p.m. or later are $75 plus tax and gratuity. The to-go, prix-fixe dinner is $60 plus tax and gratuity from 11 a.m. to close. While dining in on Valentine’s Day, enjoy special pricing on Perry’s limited-production red blend wine, Big Red.

Reservations are required and can be made at www.perryssteakhouse.com or by calling 205-968-1597. Call to place to-go order or order online at https://ordering.app/perryssteakhousegrille/. View Valentine's Day Menu options at https://perryssteakhouse.com/specials/valentines-day/.